Handy touch-up tool makes it easy and quick to repair paint scuffs

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s shabby-chic and then there’s just plain old shabby. If all the scrapes, scratches and chipped paint around your house are no longer adding to your home’s charm, there’s an easy solution to these blemishes — and it’s available on Amazon for $20.

The Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen allows you to make color-matched paint touch-ups to cabinets, trim, walls and furniture. Really, anything that has a painted surface is fair game.

Plus, it’s simple to operate: Use the syringe to transfer latex paint from the original paint can to the pen. Twist the end of the pen to dispense paint from the brush tip. When you’re done painting, rinse the tip with water and place the cap back on. Your touch-ups will blend in. You’ll be amazed at how much better your walls look once all the pesky dings and scuffs disappear!

What’s neat about this paint pen is that you can fill it with any paint and the airtight reservoir keeps the paint inside fresh for 7-plus years. When using it, you won’t have to worry about paint drips or splatters, since the pen tip is precise. You also won’t need to clean any paint brushes or tins; it’s a mess-free prep and clean-up.

When you’re done and the pen has been cleaned out, you can refill it with another color. The 1/8-inch tips are designed to stay fresh and work well in tight spaces. It’s a cost-effective solution to household touch-ups. Instead of repainting a room, just go over the scuffed or chipped spots with the pen to make your walls look new again.

The pen has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon. One customer said this pen is a “great ‘toucher-upper'” and another reviewer found it “ingenious and handy.” Several said it was easy to use and clean, and yet another person called it “handy as heck.”

You don’t have to use this pen strictly for touch-ups. It’s great for arts and crafts projects and home decorating, and it’s compatible with all water-based craft paints. It even comes with a 100% money-back guarantee, so you can rest assured it will be worth your time and money.

If you also have issues with blemishes on wooden floors and furniture, there’s a handy kit available on Amazon with 12 different colors of paint for touching up scratches and chipped areas on stained wood. The wood repair kit is $15.99 and includes 12 different shades of paint ranging from white to oak to teak to black.

With these little tubes, you don’t even need to fill them yourself, simply squeeze out the color and smooth it over the scratched wooden surface with the flat back end of the tube. With such an array of hues, you’ll find a perfect match for your imperfect wooden floors and furniture pieces.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.