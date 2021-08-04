Thomas’ Has Pumpkin Spice English Muffins And Bagels

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The countdown to pumpkin spice season is officially on. While we still have some summer left to enjoy, there are a handful of pumpkin-flavored treats already hitting store shelves.

Just one of the pumpkin spice items you’ll find this year is Thomas’ pumpkin spice English muffins and bagels. Both breakfast goodies will be in grocery stores nationwide for a limited time starting Aug. 8.

You can get them while supplies last for around $4.69 for a six-pack of muffins and $4.79 for a six-pack of bagels. Made with pumpkin, cinnamon and other spices, there are 150 calories per English muffin and 270 calories per bagel.

You’ll need coffee with breakfast, of course, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters has pumpkin spice K-Cups. You can add the new pumpkin spice oat milk coffee creamer from Natural Bliss, or one of two new seasonal additions from Starbucks: pumpkin spice flavored non-dairy creamer. If you’re not ready for hot coffee yet, you might want to try Starbucks’ new pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate, which you can keep in your refrigerator to pour a glass of cold brew at home any time — just add water.

The new Starbucks pumpkin spice creamer is a blend of almond milk and oat milk with the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, while the cold brew concentrate is a cold-steeped version of their coffee, also with hints of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg.

As always, you’ll also find Starbucks’ traditional pumpkin spice flavored creamer and pumpkin spice flavored coffee, along with maple pecan and fall blend K-Cups, all of which are back in stores for the season.

Other breakfast options include Pepperidge Farm swirl pumpkin spice bread, which sounds like it would make amazing toast, and pumpkin spice pancake mix from Krusteaz.

Or, you can move right to dessert and grab a package of Pepperidge Farm pumpkin spice Milano cookies or Nestle Toll House pumpkin spice cookie dough, which is a mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and white chocolate morsels.

Which pumpkin spice treat are you most excited to try this fall?

