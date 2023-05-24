This new rail trail in Vermont will be the longest in New England

Attention all outdoor-loving vacationers! If you’re looking for a new place to get out and explore nature in one of our country’s most beautiful states, then start planning your next trip to Vermont. The Green Mountain State, best known for maple syrup, skiing and its stunning fall foliage, will have a new year-round rail trail suitable for outdoor recreation of all kinds.

The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT), scheduled for completion this spring, follows along “the former 93-mile Lamoille Valley Railroad rail line from St. Johnsburgy to Swanton” in northern Vermont, according to the project’s website. It is a 10-foot wide trail with a compacted stone surface, a 2-foot grass shoulder on each side and wheelchair-accessible grades.

Vermont Tourism tweeted about the soon-to-be-completed trail, which is already open in most locations for outdoor fitness enthusiasts and will be New England’s longest rail trail.

At 93 miles, the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is New England’s longest rail trail. Explore 18 northern VT downtowns by biking, walking, snowshoeing, or skiing on the accessible path, and plan to use a local bike shuttle for convenience. #TravelForward #ThisIsVT pic.twitter.com/nAzoX0EiJU — Vermont Tourism (@VermontTourism) May 11, 2023

Biking, hiking, walking and horseback riding are just a few of the warm-weather activities tourists can enjoy on the LVRT. To keep the trails in good shape and users safe, no motorized vehicles are allowed on the LVRT during the spring, summer and fall. In the winter, visitors and locals can enjoy snowmobiling, dog sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing along the trails.

The LVRT spans five Vermont counties and winds through 18 towns along the way, which include:

Bakersfield

Cabot

Cambridge

Fairfield

Fletcher

Danville

Greensboro

Hardwick

Highgate

Hyde Park

Johnson

Morristown

Sheldon

St. Johnsbury

Stannard

Swanton

Walden

Wolcott

Jackie Cassino, the Vermont Agency of Transportation rail trail’s program manager, connected with Travel + Leisure and explained that visitors get a taste of both an urban and rural experience aboard the rail trail.

“It runs through and near many vibrant communities, and it also goes through rural areas where trail users can have a true nature experience,” she said.

Interested in taking a trip to experience the LVRT? Visit the trail’s website to start planning your trip and get everything from trail maps, construction updates, parking information and more to plan the perfect vacation.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.