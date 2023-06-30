This Disney Ursula Halloween inflatable is just $134 on Wayfair (regularly $280)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ghouls and goblins, get ready! Although we have a while until Halloween is here, there’s no time like the present to stock up on goodies — especially when they’re on sale. This Wayfair deal on an inflatable Ursula is too good to pass up.

Standing at 6 feet tall, this LED Urusla self-inflates in seconds. The inflatable Ursula makes a gentle motion with her tentacles that makes her look like she is actually swimming under the sea.

While the website doesn’t say how long the sale will last, we predict Urusla will sell out soon with the popularity of 2023’s “The Little Mermaid,” so don’t delay!

The sea witch inflatable has been reduced from $279.99 to $134.35, marking a savings of 52%. To get the deal, you just need to head on over to Wayfair and add it to your cart.

While you’re there, check out Wayfair’s other deals on Halloween inflatables. The Disney Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Inflatable is 45% off, bringing it down from $162.99 to $90.17.

Or check out the Disney Oogie Boogie Halloween Inflatable which is now 40% off. Priced at $169.99 originally, this inflatable is now $101.78. Standing at over 7 feet tall, this inflatable is a must for Tim Burton fans!

In addition to inflatables, other Halloween decor like spooky lights are also on sale. This lighted black cat silhouette is 33% off and only $19.99. Add to your spooky lighting withthis orange net lighting that is shaped like a spiderweb. It is 29% off at $42.99.

Other outdoor Halloween decorations are also on sale, like this trio of spooky witches. The battery-operated lights have a timer function, and the figures are easy to assemble and stake in the ground, whether you want to put them in a line or around a cauldron or a tree. The figurines currently on sale for $99.99, down from $130.00.

