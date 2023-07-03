This coupon gets you 25% off some items at Ace Hardware

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re in need of a new garden hose, wheelbarrow or paintbrush set, head to Ace Hardware. Right now, the home improvement store is offering an in-store coupon good for 25% off any regular-priced item of $50 or less in a single transaction, now through July 10. Or, you can get $12.50 off any regular-priced item over $50. (Sorry, it won’t work on acehardware.com or the Ace Hardware app.)

Be warned that there are a number of exclusions from this deal. Disqualified items include Ace gift cards, building materials, pet food, fuel, water heaters, grills, power tools/equipment and small appliances. And you can’t apply the coupon to products that are already on sale.

Also, this coupon doesn’t cover some of the name brands you might be shopping for. Among those brands not participating in the deal are Benjamin Moore, Big Green Egg, Ego, Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines paint, STIHL, Toro, Traeger, Weber and Yeti.

Of course, these exclusions don’t mean that you’ll always have to pay full price for those brands at Ace. There are a number of online deals for name-brand items. Like many retailers right now, Ace Hardware is having a Fourth of July sale. These are some of the best deals we found.

These wildly popular YETI Rambler 14 oz. Mugs are made of stainless steel known for retaining heat or cold for hours on end. They come in several bright colors, so you’ll never lose it!

Buy YETI Rambler 14 oz BPA Free Mug with MagSlider Lid at Ace Hardware for for $24 (was $30).

When you add this BG 50 gasoline-powered handheld blower to your cart, there’s an automatic $20 discount, bringing the price to $129.99. While it’s very lightweight, it has an excellent power-to-weight ratio. And the engine is fuel-efficient and low-emission.

Buy the STIHL BG 50 134 mph 412 CFM Gas Handheld Leaf Blower at Ace Hardware for $129.99 (was $149.99).

This cordless drill kit features an M18 Compact Drill/Driver (2606-20), an M18 1/4 inch Hex Impact Driver (2656-20), two compact batteries, a charger, a belt clip and a contractor bag.

Buy the Milwaukee M18 18 V Cordless Brushed 2 Tool Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Kit at Ace for $149.99 (was $199).

Ace also plans to go up against Amazon Prime Day sales by offering its own Rewards Days on July 11 and 12 for Ace members. (Membership is free.) Happy hardware shopping!

