These are the best things to buy in May

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With graduation celebrations and Mother’s Day on the calendar, May is a month when you could find yourself needing to buy a few gifts. Fortunately, May is also the month when retailers hold mega Memorial Day sales that can start a week early or extend into June. It’s a good time to pick up some gifts for loved ones or teachers … or pick up some gifts for yourself, like a new mattress or a major home appliance you’ve been budgeting for.

Ready to shop? Memorial Day is on May 29 this year. But from flowers for Mom to new furniture, there are things you can get a good deal on throughout the month of May. Take a look.

Spring Apparel

When it comes to fashion, May is considered to be the end of the spring season, which means apparel gets moved to clearance racks as new summer clothes go on display. Big retailers including Macy’s often offer discounts during Memorial Day sales on everything from clothing and accessories to shoes and luggage. (Could it be that they’re helping you pick up everything you need for upcoming summer travel?)

Adobe

Mattresses And Bedding Items

Expect to find Memorial Day markdowns on mattresses. Companies like Walmart and Amazon are already offering sales on mattresses, box springs and frames, and Mattress Firm historically hosts a big sale this month, too.

Some retailers are also offering bedding sales to match the mattress sales around Memorial Day now, too. So not only can you pick up that new mattress at a steep discount, but you can also score big on the sheets and blankets that go along with it. Last year, stores like Amazon, Wayfair, Parachute, Brooklyn Bedding and more offered price cuts on everything from sheets to towels to blankets.

Flowers

Surprise the mother figure in your life this Mother’s Day with a floral bouquet — but order early to get the best deal. Several flower retailers offer discount incentives throughout the month, including 1-800-Flowers, which offers 25% off when ordered before May 10 using the code EARLYMDAY25. Flower retailer FTD is also offering a Mother’s Day sale where no code is needed. Sam’s Club members can order mom 100 roses for $109.98.

Adobe

Furniture And Appliances

Big retailers like Lowe’s, Overstock, Mayfair, Best Buy and Target have been known to offer steep discounts on furniture and appliances geared around Memorial Day weekend sales. Look for deals on major home appliances as well as indoor and outdoor furniture.

Depending on the site, you might need to supply a coupon code, while other places may automatically reduce the cost when it’s added to the cart. Just know that popular items might go on back-order due to popularity and check on the shipping date before you complete your transaction.

All Things “Star Wars”

May the fourth be with you! With May 4 being Star Wars Day, some retailers typically mark the celebration by offering sales on Star Wars-themed goods. For example, Deal News reports that last year, Target offered apparel and toys at 30% off, and Best Buy had deals on Star Wars-themed Lego kits. This year, Deal News expects Amazon to offer big discounts on 4K Star Wars movies on May 4.

Food Freebies

Since National Buttermilk Biscuit Day is May 14 and National Hamburger Day is May 28, you might be able to catch deals on social media. Last year, companies like Arby’s, Fatburger and Duffy’s Sports Grill offered juicy deals, ranging from freebies to discounts for burger fans to sink their teeth into.

Adobe

What are you in the market for this spring? If you’re looking for a new patio dining set or a guest bedroom mattress, May might be a great time to snag a killer deal.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.