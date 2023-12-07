Watch Now
There’s a hot pink Sam’s Club Beis weekender bag alternative

Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 10:09:02-05

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Some viral products live up to the hype, and for a lot of people, the TikTok famous Beis Weekender bag is one of those items. But with a three-digit price tag, it’s cost prohibitive for a lot of people. Thankfully, that’s where the Sam’s Club Beis alternative comes in.

After going viral on TikTok earlier this year as a cheaper alternative to the famed Beis bag, Sam’s Club has added a bold new color to their Member’s Mark Weekender Travel bag.

The bag comes in black, mocha, ivory and a soft pink, but you can now also purchase the Sam’s Club bag in a neon pink shade. Why is this such a big deal? Beis launched a neon pink hue back in May, but it’s fully discontinued — fans of the shade can no longer get it or sign up for a waitlist. That’s Sam’s Club bag? It’s nearly identical (and cheaper).

Sam's Club

$50 at Sam's Club

Priced at $50 (less than half the price of the Beis bag) it can be used for travel by plane or train, for quick road trips or as a easy-to-pack gym bag. Made of cotton and linen for durability during travel, it’s main compartment is spacious enough to pack multiple outfits, and there’s even a separate shoe compartment that can prevent dirt from transferring to your packed clothes. Only traveling with one pair of shoes? You can also use that compartment as a place to stash dirty clothes after wear. Throw in a laptop pocket and a padded and detachable shoulder strap, and it’s ideal for work travel or weekend getaways.

The Member’s Mark bag also has a back band, which slides over a carry-on luggage handle so you can carry it easily without having it on your shoulder.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the bag but can sign up for one right online. A regular Club Membership costs $50 per year, while a Plus Membership is $110 and includes bonuses like early shopping hours, free shipping and Sam’s Cash back on purchases.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership or you’d prefer the real Beis weekender bag to this Beis weekender alternative, you can find it in a handful of colors, but, as mentioned, the one closest to the Hot Pink Sam’s Club bag — which Beis called “Berry” — is no longer available.

Beis

$108 at Beis

The closest alternative that is still available is Atlas Pink, though Sam’s Club also has a similar color they simply call “pink.” For those who want the TikTok original bag, though, the Beis is well-reviewed (it went viral for a reason). The weekender has a perfect five-star review status on the Beis website, and reviewers sing its praises for being durable, the perfect size and well-made.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect weekend travel bag or the best carry-on for flights, Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Weekend bag is a great option that can save you some serious cash — but if you want the real thing, the Beis Weekender is still available in plenty of other colors.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
