Theo Dorsey is an award-winning sports anchor for ESPN 106.3 FM, WPTV and WFLX.

The Missouri City, Texas, native comes to West Palm Beach with a background in reporting both sports and news.

You can hear him talk football Fridays on ESPN 106.3 FM's "Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam."

The Hampton University graduate got his start in the business at WALB in south Georgia, where he became the first Black sports director in the station's history.

In 2018, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters named him the best sports anchor thanks to his coverage of local high school sports, The Masters and, most importantly, Southeastern Conference football.

Theo went on to serve as a news reporter and fill-in sports anchor in Greensboro, North Carolina, at WGHP before eventually taking his talents to South Florida.

You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TheoDorseyTV to keep up with his journey as a "plant pops," among other things. His direct messages are open to any and all story ideas!