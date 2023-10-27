Taylor Swift is now a billionaire, releases '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

Swifties are living their “Wildest Dreams” this Friday as Taylor Swift has officially released the re-recorded version of her award-winning album, “1989.”

While it was originally released in October 2014, “1989” will never go out of style.

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, announced on Instagram the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" at midnight on Thursday.

"My name is Taylor and I was born in 1989,"Swift wrote.

Swift is in the process of re-recording and releasing her initial six albums, driven by her determination to gain complete ownership of her music.

In 2019, Big Machine Records sold the master recordings of her initial six albums to Scooter Braun, who subsequently sold them to a private equity firm.

Swift now releases updated renditions of her albums with previously unreleased songs or lyrics that were not included in the earlier releases.

"1989" marks Swift's fourth re-released album following the re-releases of "Fearless" in April 2021, "Red" in November 2021, and "Speak Now" earlier this year, all of which bear the moniker "(Taylor's Version)."

The release comes as Swift has another accomplishment to add to her growing list of accolades: Billionaire.

Her global "The Eras Tour" helped her reach the milestone, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which shows the musician's net worth is now $1.1 billion. She joins the small list of musicians and entertainers who have made a billion off just music and performances.

Other musicians in the billionaires' club are rapper and producer Jay-Z, who tops the list with a net worth of $2.5 billion, Rihanna at $1.7 billion, and Sir Paul McCartney at $1.2 billion.

Let’s not forget that Swift has not only conquered Super Bowl-sized arenas but also local movie theaters. This is definitely her era!