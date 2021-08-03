Tan France And His Husband, Rob, Just Announced The Birth Of Their First Child

Tan France and his husband, Rob France, just welcomed a beautiful baby boy into their family! The 38-year-old “Queer Eye” star shared the happy news on Instagram, writing in part: “We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Ismail France was born July 10 and had to spend three weeks in the NICU after he was born, Tan wrote, but thankfully, the baby boy is now safely at home with his doting dads and doing wonderfully.

Tan’s “Queer Eye” costars and other celebrities (including Mandy Moore, Katie Couric and Gigi Hadid) hopped onto Instagram to share their congrats and coo over the baby. Entertainment Weekly shared photos of the proud parents with their new baby boy:

The reality star says their baby boy arrived seven weeks early and spent three weeks in the NICU. https://t.co/r0sT5Ni3Rg — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 2, 2021

Ismail is a popular Muslim boy name. Tan (full name Tanveer) is of Pakistani descent and is the first openly gay Muslim man to appear on western television.

“Our home wasn’t super religious but we had a profound connection to our Muslim heritage,” Tan wrote in his memoir, “Naturally Tan.”

Tan and Rob, who have been together since 2008, first announced that they were expecting a child in April. Rob, who is a pediatric nurse and freelance illustrator, shared a lovely sketch of a baby in utero and talked about the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this.”

Speaking to The Guardian in a 2019 interview, Tan made it clear his love for Rob has never waned over the years.

“I still have the biggest crush on him,” Tan tells The Guardian. “Every time I see him, I get this feeling like I can’t believe he’s mine.”

And now their love story has become even more beautiful thanks to the addition of Ismail. Congrats to the happy dads!

