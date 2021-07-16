Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Coming Back

Taco Bell has been on a mission to please its most loyal supporters in 2021 by bringing back fan-favorite menu items. From Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes to the Quesalupa to Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos, some of the restaurant’s most unique offerings have appeared back on the menu after some time away.

But those moves may have just been preludes to the next dish that’s coming back. On July 22, Nacho Fries are returning to Taco Bell locations nationwide.

In a release about the return of Nacho Fries, the company touted them as the best-selling limited-release item in its history, showing their immense popularity. Nacho Fries are essentially the McRib of the Mexican-inspired fast-food world.

The company went all-out in announcing the return of the item, even producing a 20-page manga following a heroic group called the Fry Force, which it released online as a free PDF.

While the return of Nacho Fries is always an event, it’s not exactly a rare one. Since debuting in 2018, the offering has returned to Taco Bell’s menu no fewer than seven times in three years, according to the company.

For this return, Nacho Fries will be available for $1.39 on their own or as part of a $5 box with a Beefy Five-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium drink. You can either get them the standard way or in a new Loaded Taco Style, which sees the fries covered in nacho cheese, sour cream and seasoned beef.

No matter which way you order them, you can’t really lose. But if you happen to miss out on Nacho Fries this time around, don’t worry too much because they’ll probably be back again soon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.