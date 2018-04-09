WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.

. @WestPalmPD asking folks if they may recognize this person. Calling him a possible person of interest connected to yesterday’s stabbing investigation near the Flagler bridge @WPTV pic.twitter.com/RduuQJsndP — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) April 9, 2018

Police say the woman was riding a bicycle along Flagler Drive and Okeechobee Boulevard, under the bridge, at about 11 a.m. when a man pushed her off the bicycle and stabbed her.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

The victim was hospitalized and was last listed in stable condition.

West Palm Beach police released a photo of a possible person of interest Monday. However, you could not make out the person's facial features in the picture.

Police say the attack began as a robbery attempt.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.