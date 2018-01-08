(AP) — President Donald Trump is hailing the Republican tax overhaul law during a pitch to rural America at a meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Trump notes in Nashville, Tennessee, that he's the first president to address the group in a quarter-century.

He says tax cuts and the doubling of the threshold for the estate tax will help farmers.

Trump says "most family farms will be spared" now from the "deeply unfair estate tax," adding that the GOP law will help farmers "keep your farms in the family."

The president is also generating applause with his calls for the American flag and the national anthem to be "respected." Trump was traveling to Atlanta later Monday for the College Football Playoff National Championship.