BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. --A man detained by police after two people were shot and killed in Boynton Beach is now under arrest and facing 2 counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

The shooting happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of NW Third Avenue.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Joseph Bruny Jr., of Boynton Beach.

Bruny told police he sells marijuana and the victims were his clients, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He told police the pair owed him money for about a quarter pound of marijuana, and claims when he confronted them one pulled a sub-machine gun so he began shooting, according to the police report.

Police said the victims suffered multiple wounds.

Bruny is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Police have not officially identified the victims.

