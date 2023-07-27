Subway offering free sandwiches for life if you change your name

America's largest deli chain is giving customers a chance to win free sandwiches for life. The catch: you have to give up your name.

Subway announced Wednesday it is holding a nationwide contest and choosing one lucky winner of a lifetime full of sandwiches. All they have to do is legally change their name to "Subway."

The contest begins Aug. 1 and will close Aug. 4. Once a winner is crowned, the company said it will also cover all legal fees for the name change, making it "easy and effortless to become Subway and enjoy a lifetime of delicious subs."

The promotion is part of the company's marketing strategy for its new Subway Deli Heroes menu items, with the addition of four freshly sliced cold cuts to its lineup.

SEE MORE: Subway brings deli slicers to all US stores; will give 1M free subs

"Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches," said Trevor Haynes, Subway president of North American operations. "These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales."

This isn't the first time the popular sandwich chain has tested the dedication of its customers in exchange for a lifetime of subs. In 2022, one Subway superfan camped out for two straight days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free sandwiches for life. Now the company said it hopes this latest contest can inspire a whole new level of devotion.

Subway, which is known for its quick service and made-to-order deli sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls, was founded in 1965 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It has since grown to become one of the largest restaurant chains in the world, with nearly 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com