Starbucks’ Newest Fall Drink Tastes Like Apple Pie

Aside from pumpkin everything, nothing says fall like the taste of apple cider, caramel apples and apple pie. This year, you can have all three in one, thanks to a new drink just added to Starbucks’ fall menu.

The coffee chain’s apple crisp macchiato layers flavors of apple and brown sugar, which meld together just like the filling of a gooey apple pie. Available hot or iced, the drink also contains espresso, milk and a caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle that’s made with apple juice, apple puree, cinnamon and nutmeg.

If you’re more of a pumpkin spice fan, you’ll be happy to know the iconic pumpkin spice latte is also back on Starbucks menus nationwide. Returning for its 18th year, the PSL combines espresso and steamed milk with autumnal pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove flavors. It can be served hot or iced and is topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

Even big fans of the PSL, though, are taking to Twitter to insist that the new apple crisp macchiato is actually better than the classic pumpkin spice beverage.

Twitter user @TX_Chica definitively stated that the apple-caramel-coffee drink surpasses the PSL.

When the new Apple Crisp Macchiato is better than the PSL! I said it! #applecrispmacchiato pic.twitter.com/jrTo3N0ByX — Angelica (@TX_Chica) August 26, 2021

And @FilthyMuggle89 declared the new drink “worth the hype.”

Apple Crisp Macchiato is worth the hype. It is pretty damn good.

Pumpkin Spice who?#starbucks #applecrispmacchiato — Filthy Muggle (@FilthyMuggle89) August 25, 2021

Of course, Twitter is a place of many varied opinions, and while the online reactions to the new drink seem to be overwhelmingly positive, some folks are not about to hop aboard the apple crisp macchiato train. Twitter user @AnaMojo likened the flavor to “warm cough syrup.”

90 minutes in and I only got this far. @Starbucks new #AppleCrispMacchiato is disgusting. Don’t do it. Tastes like warm cough syrup. I can’t. Gave up. pic.twitter.com/BO0n8EOt7N — (@AnaMojo) August 26, 2021

Others claim the drink, which was just released on Aug. 24, is already overrated.

Okay the #applecrispmacchiato is overrated. It tastes like a very toned down version of caramel apple pops — Kitty (@fambaam1) August 26, 2021

Of course, you can avoid all the Starbucks debates entirely by checking out the fall menu at Dunkin’, which also includes both pumpkin-spice offerings and apple-flavored treats.

The Dunkin’ menu includes a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and pumpkin doughnuts, doughnut holes and muffins. You’ll also find an Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher, Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher and an apple cider doughnut.

Will you try the buzzy new apple crisp macchiato or will you be sticking with a PSL?

