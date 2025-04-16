Yoga among exercises that can help young athletes avoid sports injuries, doctor says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many families are currently considering fall sports and summer camps for their children.

As you make those decisions, WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass is seeking answers from pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Katherine Miller at the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in West Palm Beach to help keep kids safe, healthy and free of injuries.

Growth plate injuries: Doctor explains importance of treating

Miller said a common sports injury she sees in kids is to the growth plate in the ankle.

In the short term, Miller said that could mean treatment with a cast or even surgery.

In the long term, if not treated correctly, that type of injury could cause other issues later in life.

"The two types of problems are deformity, meaning the bone grows crooked, and loss of the growth altogether," Miller said.

She said parents should take a growth plate injury in a child beyond an urgent care visit and consult a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.

Miller also suggested single-leg balance exercises for young athletes.

"It actually teaches your brain how to react to changes in your environment so that when you come down from a big jump on uneven ground, the brain can react quickly, just like that, and fix the position of your leg," Miller said.

She also advised yoga as a way to better stand up to sports injuries.

"I love to suggest, especially to adolescent boys, to do some yoga," Miller said. "It's a bunch of single-leg balance exercises, and you'd be surprised how good an extra activity like that works into sports and helps you prevent injuries."