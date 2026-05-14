WPTV anchor Todd Wilson checks off a bucket list dream at the 2026 TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City

NEW YORK — On May 3, WPTV anchor Todd Wilson checked off a dream years in the making and rode in the 2026 TD Five Boro Bike Tour in New York City alongside his wife and daughter.

From the moment his wheels hit the streets of Manhattan, Wilson said it felt surreal.

"We are at the Five Boro Bike Tour—40 miles, five boroughs," Wilson said.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour has run for nearly five decades. For Wilson, the adventure was a year in the making.

"It's absolutely beautiful riding this early in the city. This is really dope," Wilson said.

Approximately 32,000 cyclists participated in the 2026 TD Five Boro Bike Tour on Sunday, May 3, according to the event's organizers. Cyclists from all 50 states and 60 foreign countries rolled through all five boroughs on car-free streets and bridges.

The route took riders through neighborhoods, including Astoria and Williamsburg, across bridges and through tunnels.

"We're in Astoria right now, one of my favorite neighborhoods, beautiful as always. Bike ride is going good, there's some folks behind me," Wilson said during his ride.

The ride ended on the Staten Island Ferry, heading back to the city.

"I love New York City," Wilson said.

By the time the ride was over, Wilson knew one thing for sure: He'll be back in New York for the Five Boro Bike Tour next year.

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