World Cup timing perfect for 'Kinetic Energy' exhibition, where 14 artists transform sports into art

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just around the corner, many of the sport’s top artists will take to the pitch, and in Lake Worth Beach, a new exhibition is blending sport and art.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, in partnership with the Palm Beach Sports Commission, is hosting “Kinetic Energy."

Fourteen Palm Beach County-based artists are showcasing the power and grace in all types of sport, through more than 25 works of art in various mediums.

“Highlighting all the great assets we have here in Palm Beach County, so if folks want to see a tennis match or go out to polo fields, we share some information about all the great places in Palm Beach County you can do that as well," said David Lawrence, CEO of the Cultural Council.

The free exhibit is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from noon until 5 p.m., at the Cultural Council headquarters in downtown Lake Worth Beach off Lake Avenue.

It runs through June 12. More info here.

