Two Wellington brothers are ranked No. 1 in Muay Thai

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For Tony Ramirez, Muay Thai is his first love.

"One thing that I was always fascinated with in Muay Thai is because it's a beautiful art. An art that requires a lot of talent and skill," said Tony.

A combat sport? Yes.

But for Tony, it brings him happiness.

Two Wellington brothers ranked No. 1 in Muay Thai

"The Thai people, very loving people. I saw that we connected when it came to the culture. The style is beautiful," said Tony.

That sense of community he drew from Muay Thai has turned Tony into an advocate for the sport, and now his sons are experiencing the same passion and love.

"When I first started going to the gym, I was motivated because I saw so many people who were bigger than me and ranked in the world," said Adam Ramirez.

"Everyone is so kind, and I feel like I can relate to them a lot," said Isaac Ramirez, the world No. 1 ranked 13-year-old.

Isaac has a 25-and-1 record, and ranked No. 1 in the world in his age and weight group.

He won gold in the 2023 Muay Thai World Championships and bronze in the 2024 Junior Olympics.

"It was nice to meet people from all around the world and show respect to people with my weight and my bracket. They got to see that they're the best in their country and weight, and I'm the best in my country and weight," said Isaac.

Right behind him, younger brother Adam is ranked No. 1 in the world in his 92-pound weight division and is a Junior Olympic medalist.

"It was really cool to see all the people from around the world. Especially where it took place in Thailand, there was a lot of stuff to see," said Adam, who believes their journey is only getting started. “I’m going to train as hard as I can so they can see me as Adam Ramirez and push myself to go higher and higher.”

Fellas, keep on clinching and sweeping your way to success.