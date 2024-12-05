Treasure Coast surf club heading to Australia to compete against the best in the world 

At 18 years old, Gabe Griffin is considered a gifted surfer.

"I started surfing at age 7 and I just fell in love with it. It definitely gives me peace," Griffin said.

As a member of the Treasure Coast Board Riders Club, he's pursuing his ultimate goal.

"I want to become a professional surfer and travel around the whole world," he said.

The Treasure Coast Board Riders Club is one of nine surf clubs on Florida's east coast belonging to the Florida Board Riders Association. Recently the club landed an invite to the fifth annual World Club Challenge. Club co-founder Brian Dapelo says the event is epic.



"There are 43 teams to basically see who's the best club in the entire world," Dapelo said.

The Treasure Coast Board Riders have a strong local roster. In addition to Gabe and Brian, the club is taking 14-year-old Marlynn Glaub and coach Michel Flores.

"We wanted to give them a chance to compete on an international stage against some of the world champion surfers that are going to be competing in this event," Dapelo said.

Teams in the Usher Cup consist of three men and one woman, competing in two main heats.

"The top two advance to the next round and you have a repechage and then the team with the most points is the winner of the competition," Dapelo said.

First place is $10,000.

"It's a huge step for the whole team, it's going to be awesome," Griffin said.