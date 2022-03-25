Tiger Woods 'Tiger Slam' irons, wedges up for auction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golf clubs used by legendary golfer Tiger Woods to win the "Tiger Slam" will be auctioned for the first time in years.

The irons and wedges being sold are what Woods used to win all four major titles in 2000 and 2001.

The set features nine Titleist 681-T irons, 2-iron through pitching wedge, and two custom-made Vokey wedges stamped with the word "Tiger."

Golden Age auctioneers expect the price tag for these historic clubs will likely pass the million-dollar mark.

If so, they will be the first golf collectible to pass the seven-digit mark.