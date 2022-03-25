Watch
Sports

Actions

Tiger Woods 'Tiger Slam' irons, wedges up for auction

Tiger Woods
Dave Martin/AP
Tiger Woods hits from the sand on the 18th hole during the final round of The Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. Woods, who suffered serious injuries in a car accident in February 2021, issued a statement Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Tiger Woods
Posted at 8:26 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 20:26:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golf clubs used by legendary golfer Tiger Woods to win the "Tiger Slam" will be auctioned for the first time in years.

The irons and wedges being sold are what Woods used to win all four major titles in 2000 and 2001.

The set features nine Titleist 681-T irons, 2-iron through pitching wedge, and two custom-made Vokey wedges stamped with the word "Tiger."

Golden Age auctioneers expect the price tag for these historic clubs will likely pass the million-dollar mark.

If so, they will be the first golf collectible to pass the seven-digit mark.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News