Three Panthers fans tell us how they're celebrating team's first Stanley Cup Championship

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Panthers fans from Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are gearing up for the Stanley Cup parade.

For many, it’s a culmination of family memories, lifelong fanhood and putting everyday life on hold to witness history.

Cancer survivor pushed surgery back to watch game 7 victory



Maria Charles, of Port St. Lucie, is a cancer survivor and season ticket holder for the Panthers.

She put off a follow-up surgery for her double-mastectomy until after the Stanley Cup final was finished.

The Panthers final win was Monday June 24th.

Charles scheduled the surgery for Wednesday June 26th.

“All I care about is the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup because if things go sideways on my surgery Wednesday at least I was there to watch the Panthers win. Thankfully, nothing went sideways Wednesday, but I was still there to watch the Panthers win. So I felt the Panthers won for me,” Charles told me.

She served in the United States Navy for 10 years.

On November 12, 2022, she was honored as a “Hero Among Us” before the Panthers game and she was hooked.

“When I saw what the Panthers represented, how they love the military, how they always try to give back to help our veterans, I’m like that is the team to root for. Not just because they have great players but because of what they stand for,” she said.

Panthers championship win a family affair for the Thomas'

For Austin Thomas from Lake Worth, memories of his father and the Marlins 1997 World Championship are now coming full-circle with his son and the Panthers 2024 championship.

In 1997, as a 9-year-old, Thomas attended the Marlins World Series-clinching game 7 with his father.

“It was his 40th birthday and I remember crying because my dad was crying. On the way home he said, ‘Austin, you don’t understand how special this is’, and now my Dad sadly passed away last year. Now I know why it’s so special. So going down to the parade with my son and to be able to experience that and to celebrate with the guys after all their hard work, going to game 6 against the Rangers, it’s going to be special. I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said Thomas.

For Sunday’s parade, Thomas has a balcony suite booked at a hotel on the parade route with his son and family.

Boynton Beach woman remembers wearing Panthers jersey in high school

Maliyat Hashin of Boynton Beach cried tears of joy when the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup.

Hashin remembers wearing panthers jerseys to Santaluces High School when they weren't the best team.

"I'd wear my Panthers shirt outside and people would be like, ‘boo Panthers’. They were like New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and I'm like, OK I was born here, I was raised here. I'm going to be bias, go for my team even if we lose. But you get through the losses and realize it's more than just winning and losses, it's the coach, what the players say on and off the ice. The people," she told me.

Hashin shared pictures with me of her attending Panthers practices, where she met several players over the years.

Hashin will be on the parade route Sunday, which will be a high point for her fanhood.

You can watch the Florida Panthers Championship Celebration live on WPTV starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.