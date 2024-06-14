Team USA advances in Cricket World Cup

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — There have been a lot of great matches and a lot of upsets at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. And a lot of those have come in favor of underdogs Team USA.

Fans say they’re excited to watch them play and see the growth here in the U.S.

"It’s amazing," said Broward County resident Samih Sadiq."We've been dreaming this forever. For some of us who play cricket, I actually play cricket on this ground. To see international teams play over here, this is incredible. You know, we see the stars on TV, we see them live and meet them. It’s amazing."

Fans are also getting amped up for the future of cricket in the U.S.

"Because it’s a great sport, it brings a lot of people together in the communities and stuff," said Neil McIntyre. "It’s obviously a massive sport in lots of other countries. I think the USA could be really good. They’ve got a lot of people obviously from various parts of the world that can bring a lot of talent to the game over here."

Even with the rain from this week, Team USA advanced to its first-ever Super 8.

“I think it’s good for us," said Team USA's Aaron Jones, "not only for us but all the fans of America as well. We really appreciate them for sure and not only for the fans but the younger generation of America as well."

Team USA advances to the round robin knock-out rounds and faces South Africa on June 19.