MIAMI — Inter Miami CF wrapped up its regular season earlier this month, and this Friday the team will compete in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Inter Miami will play on the road against the Columbus Crew.

WATCH: Take a tour inside Inter Miami's home stadium ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs

Take a tour inside Inter Miami's home stadium ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs

WPTV got the unique opportunity to visit Inter's home for Media Appreciation Day, touring Nu Stadium and even stepping onto the pitch. This was the fourth annual Copa de Medios event.

The first stop on the tour was the locker room. Decked out in team colors pink and black, each locker is assigned to an Inter Miami player — including, of course, Messi's.

Eleanor Sheahan

If you're in there, don't forget to look up. The team's logo is on the ceiling, not the floor, because Inter Miami says it's bad luck to step on the symbol, so they keep it up high.

Once players are dressed and game ready, they head out the doors to the tunnel and walk under the iconic "Freedom to Dream." Players get to walk out just like that before game time.

Eleanor Sheahan

The stadium seats over 26,000 people and hasn't been here that long. It only opened in April earlier this year, and the first player to officially score a goal in the new stadium for Inter Miami was none other than the legend Messi.

More champions are coming next year. Nu Stadium will host the FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2027. The winner will take home the championship trophy.

Eleanor Sheahan

"It's holding the best teams in the world, the best players in the world, and people are going to be able to see it. Girls, young girls are going to be able to get inspired by watching the players, very close by, playing against the best in the world," Isabella Echeverri, former Colombian National player said.

Teaming up with other journalists, members of the press got to experience what it was like to be an Inter Miami player for the day, putting there soccer skills to the test and leaving it all out on the pitch— playing soccer right where the greats do it.