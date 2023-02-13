Rihanna performs Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl LVII.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP Rihanna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna spent much of the performance on a platform suspended high above the field where the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was being played Sunday.