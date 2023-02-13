Watch Now
Rihanna performs Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant

Singer's representative confirms social media speculation
Rihanna surrounded by dancers during Super Bowl LVII halftime show, Feb. 12, 2023
Marcio J. Sanchez/AP
Rihanna performs with her dancers during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
Posted at 10:00 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 23:03:58-05

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer's representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl LVII.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

Rihanna being lowered onto field during Super Bowl LVII halftime show, Feb. 12, 2023
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna spent much of the performance on a platform suspended high above the field where the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was being played Sunday.

