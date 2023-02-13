Super Bowl LVII: Jalen Hurts helps Eagles take lead

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The first half of Super Bowl LVII was an action-packed doozy as the Philadelphia Eagles took a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott made a 35-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to put the Eagles up by 10.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the first half and also connected on a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown.

Charlie Riedel/AP Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands off to running back Miles Sanders (26) during the first half of Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes also threw a touchdown pass and Nick Bolton returned a fumble 36 yards for another score.

An important development to watch: Mahomes limped off the field late in the second quarter. The two-time NFL MVP has been fighting a badly sprained right ankle and looked like he re-aggravated the injury.

Mahomes is still pretty good with only one fully functioning ankle.

The Chiefs quarterback led his team on a touchdown drive to open the third quarter. Isiah Pacheco ran for a 1-yard score to cut the Eagles’ lead to 24-21 with 9:30 left in the third quarter.

Mahomes appeared to re-aggravate a right ankle injury in the first half, limping off the field late in the second quarter. The injury has been bothering him throughout most of the playoffs.

Mahomes even ran for 14 yards on one play on the Chiefs’ scoring drive, though it was obvious he wasn’t moving quite as well as usual.

