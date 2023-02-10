NFL Hall of Famer ready for Super Bowl, trip to see U.S. troops overseas

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — NFL Hall of Fame offensive tackle Willie Roaf is ready for the Super Bowl and a trip to see U.S. troops.

From his Hutchinson Island home, Roaf talked with WPTV anchor Mike Trim about his upcoming trip and making the Treasure Coast home.

“I love Hutchinson Island because I love the preserve, how they keep it looking natural. Nothing’s overgrown. This is real retirement. We always wanted to live by the water,” Roaf said.

He has many trophies from his playing days: a Half of Fame bust from Canton, Ohio, along with NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year trophies. But it’s something given to him by a soldier on a 2009 visit to troops in Iraq that he wore until his 2012 Hall of Fame induction.

“When they put that on my arm over there in Iraq, I said, I’m going to wear this until the enshrinement. And I wore this to enshrinement week, and I kept it right here,” said Roaf.

Roaf is looking forward to his new trip to see U.S. troops. He's traveling with fellow NFL legends on the Pro Blitz tour to military bases in Asia and Africa.

The trip wraps up with him watching the Super Bowl with U.S. servicemen and women.

"That means something to go and shake their hand, let them know we’re thinking about them. Take away the monotony of what they do every day. Just sitting there, we’re going to be on some bases in Jordan sitting in the middle of nowhere," Roaf said.

Roaf played professional football 13 years with the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. It’s his last four with the Chiefs that Roaf is in tune with this Super Bowl week.

The Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. You can watch the game on WFLX FOX 29.

Roaf was at the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when the Chiefs clinched their spot in the Super Bowl. He remembers his time with the Chiefs fondly.

“Just to walk in Arrowhead and get the sense of that, cause that was my last four years. I played on one of the best lines at the time. We were number one offense in the league. It was a lot of fun," Roaf said.

As far as Roaf’s Super Bowl pick?

“If the Chiefs can run the football and keep them off the field, I give them a good chance. I give the advantage to the Chiefs because of the experience, but Philadelphia has the better football team," Roaf said.