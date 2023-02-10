Chiefs, Eagles players with Florida ties in Super Bowl LVII

There are several players with Florida ties who will be representing the Sunshine State in Arizona this Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.
A total of 10 players who either hail from or played college football in the Sunshine State are on the active rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles – seven with the Chiefs and three with the Eagles.
The University of Florida leads the way with four former Gators taking part in the NFL's championship game – three for the Chiefs and one for the Eagles.
Florida State University is a close second with three Seminoles – two for the Chiefs and one for the Eagles – but they're technically tied with the Gators if counting former Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who transferred from Florida State for his final two seasons.
The University of Miami and University of South Florida round out the 10 Super Bowl-bound players from Florida schools.
Here's a look at the Florida athletes who will be suiting up for the AFC and NFC champions.
Chiefs
Deon Bush
Position: Safety
High School: Christopher Columbus (Miami)
College: Miami
NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2016
Resume: Chicago Bears (2016-21)
Status: Backup
Notable: signed by Bengals in March; recorded five solo tackles this season
Carlos Dunlap
Position: Defensive End
High School: North Charleston, South Carolina
College: Florida
NFL Draft: Second-round pick in 2010
Resume: Cincinnati Bengals (2010-20), Seattle Seahawks (2020-21)
Status: Backup
Notable: signed by Bengals in July; recorded four sacks and one forced fumble this season
Joshua Kaindoh
Position: Defensive End
High School: Baltimore
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2021
Resume: Drafted by Chiefs
Status: Backup
Notable: hasn't played this season after ending 2021 season on injured reserve
Derrick Nnadi
Position: Defensive Tackle
High School: Virginia Beach, Virginia
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: Third-round pick in 2018
Resume: Drafted by Chiefs
Status: Backup
Notable: recorded eight solo tackles this season
Kadarius Toney
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Mobile, Alabama
College: Florida
NFL Draft: No. 20 overall pick in 2021
Resume: New York Giants (2021-22)
Status: Starter
Notable: traded by Giants in October; has caught 14 passes, rushed for 59 yards and scored two total touchdowns
Tommy Townsend
Position: Punter
High School: Orlando
College: Florida
NFL Draft: Undrafted
Resume: Signed by Chiefs as undrafted free agent in 2020
Status: Starter
Notable: named to first Pro Bowl; recorded eight punts for 354 yards in playoffs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: St. Petersburg
College: South Florida
NFL Draft: Fifth-round pick in 2018
Resume: Green Bay Packers (2018-21)
Status: Starter
Notable: signed by Chiefs in March; has caught seven passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in playoffs
Eagles
Landon Dickerson
Position: Offensive Guard
High School: Hickory, North Carolina
College: Florida State (2016-18), Alabama (2019-20)
NFL Draft: Second-round pick in 2021
Resume: Drafted by Eagles
Status: Starter
Notable: has started every game this season
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Position: Safety
High School: Cocoa
College: Florida
NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2019
Resume: New Orleans Saints (2019-21)
Status: Starter
Notable: leads NFL with 11 interceptions
Josh Sweat
Position: Defensive End
High School: Chesapeake, Virginia
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2018
Resume: Drafted by Eagles
Status: Starter
Notable: leads team with 28.5 sacks since 2019, including 12.5 this season