Chiefs, Eagles players with Florida ties in Super Bowl LVII

There are several players with Florida ties who will be representing the Sunshine State in Arizona this Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

A total of 10 players who either hail from or played college football in the Sunshine State are on the active rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles – seven with the Chiefs and three with the Eagles.

The University of Florida leads the way with four former Gators taking part in the NFL's championship game – three for the Chiefs and one for the Eagles.

Florida State University is a close second with three Seminoles – two for the Chiefs and one for the Eagles – but they're technically tied with the Gators if counting former Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who transferred from Florida State for his final two seasons.

The University of Miami and University of South Florida round out the 10 Super Bowl-bound players from Florida schools.

Here's a look at the Florida athletes who will be suiting up for the AFC and NFC champions.

Chiefs

Deon Bush

Michael Conroy/AP Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush runs before a game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Position: Safety

High School: Christopher Columbus (Miami)

College: Miami

NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2016

Resume: Chicago Bears (2016-21)

Status: Backup

Notable: signed by Bengals in March; recorded five solo tackles this season

Carlos Dunlap

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap takes a break during warmups before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Defensive End

High School: North Charleston, South Carolina

College: Florida

NFL Draft: Second-round pick in 2010

Resume: Cincinnati Bengals (2010-20), Seattle Seahawks (2020-21)

Status: Backup

Notable: signed by Bengals in July; recorded four sacks and one forced fumble this season

Joshua Kaindoh

Ross D. Franklin/AP Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh stretches with teammates during practice Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Position: Defensive End

High School: Baltimore

College: Florida State

NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2021

Resume: Drafted by Chiefs

Status: Backup

Notable: hasn't played this season after ending 2021 season on injured reserve

Derrick Nnadi

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi runs onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School: Virginia Beach, Virginia

College: Florida State

NFL Draft: Third-round pick in 2018

Resume: Drafted by Chiefs

Status: Backup

Notable: recorded eight solo tackles this season

Kadarius Toney

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Mobile, Alabama

College: Florida

NFL Draft: No. 20 overall pick in 2021

Resume: New York Giants (2021-22)

Status: Starter

Notable: traded by Giants in October; has caught 14 passes, rushed for 59 yards and scored two total touchdowns

Tommy Townsend

Jeff Roberson/AP Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend celebrates after the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20.

Position: Punter

High School: Orlando

College: Florida

NFL Draft: Undrafted

Resume: Signed by Chiefs as undrafted free agent in 2020

Status: Starter

Notable: named to first Pro Bowl; recorded eight punts for 354 yards in playoffs

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: St. Petersburg

College: South Florida

NFL Draft: Fifth-round pick in 2018

Resume: Green Bay Packers (2018-21)

Status: Starter

Notable: signed by Chiefs in March; has caught seven passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in playoffs

Eagles

Landon Dickerson

Matt Slocum/AP Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson heads to the locker room at the end of the first half against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Position: Offensive Guard

High School: Hickory, North Carolina

College: Florida State (2016-18), Alabama (2019-20)

NFL Draft: Second-round pick in 2021

Resume: Drafted by Eagles

Status: Starter

Notable: has started every game this season

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Matt Slocum/AP Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Position: Safety

High School: Cocoa

College: Florida

NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2019

Resume: New Orleans Saints (2019-21)

Status: Starter

Notable: leads NFL with 11 interceptions

Josh Sweat

Chris Szagola/AP Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat looks on during warmups prior to an NFC divisional playoff game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Position: Defensive End

High School: Chesapeake, Virginia

College: Florida State

NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2018

Resume: Drafted by Eagles

Status: Starter

Notable: leads team with 28.5 sacks since 2019, including 12.5 this season