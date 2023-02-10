Watch Now
Chiefs, Eagles players with Florida ties in Super Bowl LVII

7 Kansas City, 3 Philadelphia players representing 4 Florida colleges in Arizona
Deon Bush, Josh Sweat, Kadarius Toney, players with Florida ties in Super Bowl LVII
Peter Aiken/Michael Ainsworth/Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney are just some of the players with Florida ties who will participate in Super Bowl LVII.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 10:54:41-05

There are several players with Florida ties who will be representing the Sunshine State in Arizona this Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

A total of 10 players who either hail from or played college football in the Sunshine State are on the active rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles – seven with the Chiefs and three with the Eagles.

The University of Florida leads the way with four former Gators taking part in the NFL's championship game – three for the Chiefs and one for the Eagles.

Florida State University is a close second with three Seminoles – two for the Chiefs and one for the Eagles – but they're technically tied with the Gators if counting former Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who transferred from Florida State for his final two seasons.

The University of Miami and University of South Florida round out the 10 Super Bowl-bound players from Florida schools.

Here's a look at the Florida athletes who will be suiting up for the AFC and NFC champions.

Chiefs

Deon Bush

Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush runs at Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 25, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush runs before a game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Position: Safety
High School: Christopher Columbus (Miami)
College: Miami
NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2016
Resume: Chicago Bears (2016-21)
Status: Backup
Notable: signed by Bengals in March; recorded five solo tackles this season

Carlos Dunlap

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap before AFC Championship game vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 29, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap takes a break during warmups before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Defensive End
High School: North Charleston, South Carolina
College: Florida
NFL Draft: Second-round pick in 2010
Resume: Cincinnati Bengals (2010-20), Seattle Seahawks (2020-21)
Status: Backup
Notable: signed by Bengals in July; recorded four sacks and one forced fumble this season

Joshua Kaindoh

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh stretches during Super Bowl LVII practice, Feb. 8, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Joshua Kaindoh stretches with teammates during practice Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Position: Defensive End
High School: Baltimore
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2021
Resume: Drafted by Chiefs
Status: Backup
Notable: hasn't played this season after ending 2021 season on injured reserve

Derrick Nnadi

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle runs onto field before AFC Championship game, Jan. 29, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi runs onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Defensive Tackle
High School: Virginia Beach, Virginia
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: Third-round pick in 2018
Resume: Drafted by Chiefs
Status: Backup
Notable: recorded eight solo tackles this season

Kadarius Toney

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney before AFC Championship, Jan. 29, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Mobile, Alabama
College: Florida
NFL Draft: No. 20 overall pick in 2021
Resume: New York Giants (2021-22)
Status: Starter
Notable: traded by Giants in October; has caught 14 passes, rushed for 59 yards and scored two total touchdowns

Tommy Townsend

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend celebrates after winning AFC Championship vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 29, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend celebrates after the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20.

Position: Punter
High School: Orlando
College: Florida
NFL Draft: Undrafted
Resume: Signed by Chiefs as undrafted free agent in 2020
Status: Starter
Notable: named to first Pro Bowl; recorded eight punts for 354 yards in playoffs

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling scores TD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 21, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Position: Wide Receiver
High School: St. Petersburg
College: South Florida
NFL Draft: Fifth-round pick in 2018
Resume: Green Bay Packers (2018-21)
Status: Starter
Notable: signed by Chiefs in March; has caught seven passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in playoffs

Eagles

Landon Dickerson

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Landon Dickerson at halftime vs. New York Giants, Jan. 8, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson heads to the locker room at the end of the first half against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Position: Offensive Guard
High School: Hickory, North Carolina
College: Florida State (2016-18), Alabama (2019-20)
NFL Draft: Second-round pick in 2021
Resume: Drafted by Eagles
Status: Starter
Notable: has started every game this season

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson c
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates during the second half of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Position: Safety
High School: Cocoa
College: Florida
NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2019
Resume: New Orleans Saints (2019-21)
Status: Starter
Notable: leads NFL with 11 interceptions

Josh Sweat

Philadelpha Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat before NFC divisional game against New York Giants, Jan. 8, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat looks on during warmups prior to an NFC divisional playoff game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Position: Defensive End
High School: Chesapeake, Virginia
College: Florida State
NFL Draft: Fourth-round pick in 2018
Resume: Drafted by Eagles
Status: Starter
Notable: leads team with 28.5 sacks since 2019, including 12.5 this season

