PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The motto of Special Olympics is, "Let me win. But if I can't win, let me be brave in the attempt."

These athletes are doing just that through the Special Olympics Florida Unified Champion Schools program.

WATCH: More than 600 schools across Florida participating

Special Olympics Florida introduces new unified school program

Students with and without disabilities will now team up to play countless varsity sports.

Ever since Emeric Leon could remember, soccer has been a part of his life.

"Since my dad is Uruguayan and in Uruguay, their culture is almost, I would say, focused on the sport of soccer," said Leon.

As a kid, he was raised with a soccer ball pretty much attached to his hip. Now, as a teen, nothing's really changed. He plays for the Unified Inter Miami soccer team.

"In this club, we're always talking about how we can improve the lives of those who need help, and one of those ways is through Special Olympics," said Leon.

The Special Olympics is now expanding their reach into school athletics, with the Special Olympics Florida Unified Champion Schools program, and it even features several schools in our viewing area.

"We have it in nearly 600 schools now across the state. We have people with and without intellectual disabilities who are engaging in sports together,” said Sherry Wheelock, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Florida.

The athletes compete in varsity sports like bowling, flag football, basketball, tennis, and track.

Now, the unified athletes are not just participating, they're representing their schools at the FHSAA State Championships competing in their own unified division.

"I find that often society might often shun them away. It's quite the opposite; their differences make them unique," said Leon.