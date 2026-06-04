The Lion & Eagle English Pub in Boca Raton becomes World Cup destination for soccer fans

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Soccer enthusiasts from across South Florida are flocking to a small Boca Raton pub that has served as the region's unofficial World Cup headquarters for nearly three decades.

The Lion & Eagle English Pub on North Federal Highway transforms every four years into a packed celebration of international soccer, drawing fans from as far as Hollywood and Jupiter to watch World Cup matches together.

Decades-Long Soccer Tradition in Palm Beach County

The intimate pub has been serving soccer fans since the 1990s, according to owner Rob Allen, an England native who took over the establishment in 2008. Allen says the venue becomes unrecognizable during major tournaments.

"You're like a can of sardines in here," Allen told WPTV. "It's quite small, it's a small environment, but when it's a big game, it gets packed."

Bartender Bernadette D'Andrea describes the atmosphere as electric during matches.

"It's amazing. It gets packed in here. You see so many different people. So many different cultures that come in and it's so much fun seeing everyone just chant," D'Andrea said.

Business Triples During Major Soccer Events

Allen reports that sales can triple during big matches as fans pack the pub shoulder to shoulder. The enthusiasm is so intense that staff must repaint the ceiling after every tournament due to beer celebrations.

"They throw the beers up everywhere, so we have to re-paint the ceiling after every year, and it really is just incredible energy in here," Allen explained.

Special Preparations for 2026 World Cup

With America hosting the 2026 World Cup, Lion & Eagle is preparing for even larger crowds. The pub is adding extra bartenders, offering drink specials, and raffling off jerseys and tequila bottles to benefit the ARC of Palm Beach County.

Flags from around the world decorate both the interior and exterior of the establishment, creating what Allen calls a "melting pot" atmosphere that reflects South Florida's diverse population.

Why This Matters Now

As South Florida's population continues to grow with international residents, community gathering spaces like Lion & Eagle serve as cultural bridges. The pub demonstrates how sports can unite diverse communities, creating shared experiences that transcend cultural boundaries in one of America's most multicultural regions.

Allen emphasizes that the experience goes beyond just watching soccer.

"Having gone to football games since I was 5 years old, the atmosphere in a crowd, celebrating a goal, far exceeds the excitement when you're watching from home," he said.

For Allen, the most rewarding aspect isn't just England winning matches, but "seeing a smile on people's faces" as the community comes together.

"This is South Florida's football pub. It stood the test of time," Allen said.

The pub continues to serve as a testament to how local businesses can become cultural institutions, bringing together soccer fans from across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties for shared celebrations of the world's most popular sport.

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