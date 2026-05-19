Stuart soccer fan finds World Cup tickets after $3,000 Miami tickets force Atlanta trip

STUART, Fla. — The quest to purchase World Cup tickets can be frustrating, exhausting and disappointing for many soccer fans.

Fans trying to get tickets to the coveted matches have been greeted with costs in the thousands of dollars.

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"I honestly thought I was never going to go this time," Jennifer Sardone Shiner of Stuart said.

Sardone Shiner said she went through the lottery and the virtual wait rooms in an attempt to get tickets to see her favorite team, Colombia, play in Miami.

Prices of about $3,000 stopped her from making a purchase using this method.

"It just wasn't accessible to the average person," Sardone Shiner, who runs her own marketing and public relations firm, said.

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However, she remained persistent, checking the FIFA website and emails. In April, she found a lower-cost ticket sale from FIFA.

"In Atlanta, Team Spain will be playing," she said. "They're actually a favorite to win."

So, she decided to make the trip to Atlanta to watch Spain play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"The tickets were $500 a ticket and to fly from PBI through Delta was like $250, and we used points for the hotel," Sardone Shiner said.

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According to Ticketdata.com, World Cup prices have dropped 23% in the last 30 days due to questions about the initial ticket pricing and slowing demand.

This Stuart resident is just glad that she will finally get to see a match, even if it's about 600 miles from South Florida.

"I said, it felt like the people who wanted to see Taylor Swift a few years back," Sardone Shiner said. "I was that girl all of a sudden. Yoo hoo, can't wait to see a game!"