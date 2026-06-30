Portugal heads to Toronto to face Croatia after Palm Beach Gardens stay

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Portugal is ready to prove the doubters wrong and get one step closer to their dream of a World Cup.

But it won’t be easy, and they still need to find their chemistry. The two ties against Colombia and DR Congo pushed them back a little and have this team fighting from the second-place position in their group.

Portugal departs South Florida to face Croatia

But that’s in the past, and this team is moving forward as they get ready to head out. They spoke about their time in South Florida and what it meant to have this community welcome them with open arms.

“It was fantastic and we are really grateful that we got to spend a few weeks here,” said Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. "I was lucky enough to have the experience of being here in the past. It’s a place that I really enjoy.”

Soccer Portugal holds final practice in Palm Beach Gardens with eyes on Croatia matchup John Barron

For Palm Beach Gardens residents and fans, it’s been a dream come true to see this team up close and have them in their backyards.

“I think people are very excited that Portugal is putting them on the map in such a way,” said Palm Beach Gardens resident Manolo Calvo. "They’re very proud of the city and they’re very proud of the resources that the city has to offer. They’re the very same resources that our youth club use and our children play on.”

The road to the round of 16 goes through Toronto as they will face off against Croatia on Thursday at 7 p.m.