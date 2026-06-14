PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens welcomed Portugal's national soccer team for a private, invite-only workout Saturday night, giving a select group of residents and fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The training session drew an enthusiastic crowd, but when Cristiano Ronaldo took the field, the atmosphere reached another level entirely.

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and national team train in Palm Beach Gardens ahead of World Cup opener

"It was like it was out of this world. I was like, there's no way I have to be dreaming. There's no way this is real," one fan said.

The crowd was loud and the atmosphere electric, with fans screaming Ronaldo's name as loud as they could. The moment carried extra weight given that Ronaldo has announced this will be his final World Cup in his illustrious career, leaving fans eager to soak in every moment.

"It was loud. The atmosphere was great. It was awesome," another fan said.

Only a small number of fans were able to attend the invite-only session. For those who did, watching Ronaldo and his teammates train up close was an experience they are unlikely to forget.

While the fans were in awe, the players were focused on preparation — taking advantage of South Florida's resources to rest and recharge before Wednesday's Group K opener against Congo DR.

Soccer Portugal arrives at PBIA ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup training Emma Romano

"Everything's been great and we're loving it. We even went to the beach today. Important for our health," a member of the Portugal squad said.

Portugal opens its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday, June 17, against Congo DR at Houston Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

