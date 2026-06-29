PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Several teams are still battling to join Canada in the round of 16 after Sunday's victory over South Africa – and Portugal is looking like a serious contender.

The Portuguese squad has hit their stride after a shaky start to the World Cup, putting early struggles firmly in the rear view mirror as they prepare for knockout play.

With just one practice session remaining at their Palm Beach Gardens training base, Portugal's players are laser-focused on Thursday's crucial match up against Croatia in Toronto.

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Portugal holds final practice in Palm Beach Gardens with eyes on Croatia matchup

“It’s the World Cup, all the games are complicated,” said Portugal forward João Félix. "We are prepared for the match against Croatia. We are very confident that we will win, and we will do everything to advance to next round.”

A win against Croatia would keep their World Cup dreams alive and send them on to the next city, continuing their tournament journey.

For a squad that looked uncertain just weeks ago, Portugal now carries the confidence of a team ready to make noise on soccer's biggest stage.