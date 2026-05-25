Nu Stadium offers unique dining experience as Inter Miami beats Philadelphia 6-4

MIAMI — Sunday was the final game for Inter Miami until July 22 as Major League Soccer takes a two-month break for the World Cup.

Fans gathered at Nu Stadium and saw plenty of action as the home team defeated Philadelphia 6-4.

Inter Miami showcases variety of tasty food at Nu Stadium

"We just wanted to see what it was like in person; it's awesome," said fans Ruby Calvillo and Andres Torres.

Awesome might be an understatement.

Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Union was packed with fans looking to get their final look at the team before the World Cup break.

"It's really exciting, we come from the United Kingdom, so we've never been to Miami before. Big super fans,” said Stacy Dicker, an Inter Miami fan.

Soccer fans at Nu Stadium have a chance to try a one-of-a-kind food-and-drink experience.

"You're going to see different clubs and concession foods. Obviously, the flavors and aromas of the great food in South Florida,” said Jeff Tandberg, the Senior Vice President at Centerplate.

The menu includes steak, burgers, fried rice, and a variety of other tasty options.

"It's awesome, it's like totally inclusive. They give you tons of options and activities to do, and like you said, the food smells awesome. We can't wait to try it,” said Torres.