Fort Lauderdale United FC hosts fan fest for final home game of the season

DAVIE, Fla. — The USL Super League women's soccer season is coming to a close.

On Saturday, Fort Lauderdale United FC hosted a fan fest at their final home game of the season, bringing out a large crowd for one last home stand against Carolina Ascent FC.

WATCH BELOW: Fort Lauderdale United FC closes home season with fan fest

Fort Lauderdale United FC closes home season with fan fest

The event featured haircuts, food, refreshments, and games for kids, including soccer drills, penalty kicks and an inflatable course.

Elliot Zeller, a Fort Lauderdale United FC fan, said the event was about more than just soccer.

"It's great because you're getting kids involved in sports and getting them interested in watching sports; it encourages them to play," Zeller said.

Fellow fan Phil Medicl said the atmosphere was a hit.

"Fan Fest is awesome, and it's really cool to see a bunch of people out enjoying the game, and there's a lot of games out here for the kids," Medicl said.

Fan Kayla Arboleda said the experience lived up to the hype.

"It is an amazing experience because I think it is my second time coming to the Fort Lauderdale game, and I will say it is the best thing ever," Arboleda said.

The fan fest capped off two and a half years of Fort Lauderdale United FC building a connection with the South Florida community. Fans came into the final home game with high expectations.

Carolina won the match 3-0.

Fort Lauderdale wraps up the season in Dallas against Trinity FC on May 16.

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