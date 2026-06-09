England's World Cup team trains in Palm Beach Gardens after 1-0 win over New Zealand in Tampa

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The team secured a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a pre-World Cup friendly in Tampa over the weekend, with a Harry Kane header providing the only goal. New Zealand is also a World Cup participant. England has another tuneup scheduled in Orlando before the tournament begins.

England trains in Palm Beach Gardens ahead of World Cup

Manager Thomas Tuchel spoke about the team's preparation.

"We expect to push tomorrow physical and from intensity and style of play, ball speed and everything, want to take the next step," Tuchel said.

Tuchel also talked about the quality of the facilities the team is using in Palm Beach Gardens. Star defender Marc Guehi echoed those comments, praising both the accommodations and the venue.

"Great, fantastic. Accommodations are great. Everyone is super friendly and welcoming to us, felt at home straight away here, and in West Palm Beach. The quality of the pitch, really good so far," Guehi said.

Guehi also addressed the challenge of adjusting to Florida's summer heat.

Soccer England trains in Palm Beach Gardens ahead of World Cup Tyler Hatfield

"First day was extremely hot. We've been doing better getting used to the weather, getting used to the conditions, definitely a big step for us," Guehi said.

At Gardens District Park, the fields were watered moments before the team came out for practice. Palm Beach Gardens Director of Agronomy Andrew Keller explained why.

"They get a little bit of moisture on the leaf blade and it helps the ball skip across the field rather than the ball catching on the grass and rolling. It helps them play faster so they can replicate what happens in the stadium. Each stadium waters before a game," Keller said.

England plans to leave South Florida for its Kansas City base camp this weekend. The team's first World Cup match is next Wednesday against Croatia.

World Cup activity in Palm Beach Gardens will continue after England's departure, as Portugal's national team is also scheduled to train on the same fields.

WPTV

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