Seniors find friendship through St. Lucie County softball league

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Senior Softball League caters to men age 60 and up, and it's providing more than just competition. It's created brotherhood and lifelong bonds.

Donald Ponsch said he's been playing in the league since 2020.

“I just got a lot of gratitude because I woke up this morning," he said. "Then to be able to come out here and play a kids' game at our advanced age, when there are some guys that can’t even walk.”

The season kicked off Wednesday at Sandhill Crane Park in Port St. Lucie, and WPTV's Kendall Hyde got to see how they're turning back the clock on Father Time, one swing at a time.

“Some of these guys are ex-ball players, and they can really hit the ball,” said Willie Long, who grew up paying football but is now taking on the diamond and has been impressed by his comrades. “All these guys really put their heart into this game, and these guys have been doing it for a long time.”

The league was started back in 2010 to help keep seniors active.

“It’s a great thing. I came in kicking and screaming; it’s all I want to do,” said ballplayer Joseph Roberto.

They play two games a week, and while you’re not going to see many SportsCenter top 10 plays, you will hear grade-A trash talk.

“At 1 o’clock I go to an X-ray, at 2 o’clock I go to the orthopedic, and by 3 o’clock I go to the physical therapist. We keep it going around, you know?” said Ponsch.

