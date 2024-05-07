'Pretty amazing:' Indian River State College Pioneers heading to Final Four

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The road to the Final Four has not been without its bumps for the Indian River State College Pioneers.

Sixth-year head coach Frank Torre Jr. describes the season's first weekend as "rough."

"After the 0-3 start, we knew we were prepared," he said. "I think our guys were just trying a little too hard and trying to do too much. We just calmed down and played our own game."

WPTV Head coach Frank Torre Jr. says the team had a rough start at the beginning of the year.

That approach has taken them to the Florida College System Activities Association (FCSAA) Final Four in Tampa. Torre credits his sophomore leaders.

"It was definitely terrifying. I mean, I knew we had a good squad, and we were all ready over the summer. We knew we were going to dominate this year," CJ Hanson said. "I knew the best rounds of golf start with a bogey, and we started with a double bogey, which makes it an even better round."

WPTV CJ Hanson says it was terrifying going in but he knew the team would dominate.

Hanson is signed to play for Central Florida next year. One of eight players headed to Division One universities.

Fellow sophomore Daniel Baez helped lead the Pioneers to a program best, 39-12 record.

"It's been pretty amazing to be a part of this and to know this will go down in history forever,” Baez said.

WPTV Fellow sophomore Daniel Baez says you can expect a high energy game when you see them play.

Next up is a showdown with Chipola College on Friday.

"When people come and watch us, they can expect to see a very high-energy game," Baez said. "I don't think other teams have the energy to compete with us, so when you watch us, it's really going to be a show."