Portugal's national soccer team arrives at PBIA ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup training

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Portugal's national soccer team has arrived in Palm Beach County ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SEE BELOW: Team Portugal arrives to PBIA

Portugal's national soccer team arrives in Palm Beach County for 2026 FIFA World Cup training

Team Portugal landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday night and is set to begin training in Palm Beach Gardens as preparations continue for the tournament.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez, right, arrives for the FIFA World Cup Soccer tournament, Friday, June 12, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The squad will train on fields adjacent to the practice site used by England's national team, which spent the past week training in Palm Beach County before departing for its opening World Cup match.

Soccer Portugal to begin World Cup training in Palm Beach Gardens Jon Shainman

While the World Cup officially kicked off 2 days ago, Miami will not host its first tournament match until Monday, June 15, when Saudi Arabia faces Uruguay in a Group H matchup at Miami Stadium.

Portugal opens its World Cup campaign on Wednesday, June 17, against Congo DR in a Group K match at Houston Stadium.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Fans wave as the Portugal team arrives for the World Cup soccer tournament, Friday, June 12, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Portugal will later return to South Florida for its third group-stage match against Colombia on June 27 at Miami Stadium.

The arrival of one of the world's most recognizable soccer nations brings additional international attention to Palm Beach County, which has become a temporary home for several World Cup teams training in Florida during the tournament.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Fans wave as buses with the Portugal team leave Palm Beach International Airport after arriving for the World Cup soccer tournament, Friday, June 12, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Portugal enters the 2026 World Cup with high expectations as it looks to make a deep run in the competition and compete for the nation's first World Cup title.