PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Known for his grooved swing, Port St. Lucie teen Jessy Huebner has become well-known in the golf world.

At just 15 years old, Huebner, ranked 23 nationally among junior golfers, has become the newest member of the 2025 Team USA National Junior Team.

However, golf hasn't always been Huebner main sport.

"I first started out playing tennis," Huebner said.

While he was pretty good on the tennis court, his mom, Lena Huebner, encouraged him to try other sports.

"We were looking for another complementary sport to tennis," she said. "He always had good hand and eye coordination. We figured golf would be another good sport."

WATCH: WPTV Reporter Kendall Hyde speaks to the newest member of the 2025 Team USA National Junior Team

Port St. Lucie teen to play on 2025 Team USA National Junior golf team

In just 11 years, Huebner has won some of the biggest golf tournaments in the country. There's one tournament in particular, though, that the teen loves most— the Florida Boys Juniors.

That performance gained the 15-year-old a national ranking and growing success, earning him the spot on the national team.

"It's an honor to be on this team," Huebner said. "It really means a lot to me."

The 22-person team, 11 boys and 11 girls, will represent the country's elite junior golf talent as the organization plans to grow the team to 30 girls and 30 boys in the upcoming years.

