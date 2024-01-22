Pickleball popularity has Palm Beach Gardens residents embracing 'fastest growing sport in America'

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Lilac Park in Palm Beach Gardens has housed a multipurpose field for years. But in 2024, the facility is now home to one of the country's state-of-the-art pickleball facilities.

"This facility is state of the art. Some of the facilities on the west coast [of Florida], Naples and that this is like mirroring that," Ohio native John Romeo said. "There's going to be a lot of people here when it catches on."

The park features 24 courts, and most of the time they are free and open to the public.

However, twice a day, from 8-11 a.m. and 5-9 p.m., the courts are reserved. During those times, players pay to play and hold competitive pickleball matches.

WPTV Pickleball player John Romeo explains what attracted him to the sport.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and it feels like it's not growing anywhere as fast as it is in Palm Beach Gardens," Tim Ford, the city's operations manager for sports and wellness, said. "We continue to hear from the residents in the community that we need more pickleball. You can never have enough pickleball."

The game's popularity goes well beyond the court. For the city of Palm Beach Gardens, embracing the sport also means more residents coming to town.

"It's something that we hear a lot," Ford said. "We're not sure if it's a connection truly a need to play pickleball or recent migration from northern states to South Florida. We can't be happier to be the spot people chose."

One resident attracted to the area is Romeo.

WPTV Tim Ford discusses how the popularity of pickleball is surging in Palm Beach Gardens.

"It's more of a social sport, so you get together with ladies and men, and you can play all different levels," Romeo said. "You can be competitive, or you can be socially active, so I think that's why it's attracting so many people."

Across Palm Beach Gardens, 46 pickleball courts are offered for players of all ages.

"I come out here two to four times a week," pickleball player Rick Marks said.

Marks got into pickleball during the pandemic and hasn't put his racket down since.

"It's very exciting and inviting for everyone to play," Marks said. "It's just a great facility. It's very well done. I'm just excited to be playing."