Pickleball players converge on West Palm Beach for World Pickleball Convention

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Calling all pickleball lovers! The World Pickleball Convention is happening this weekend in West Palm Beach.

The convention is taking place June 27-29 at the Palm Beach Convention Center, each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: World Pickleball Convention takes place in West Palm Beach

Pickleball players converge on West Palm Beach for world convention

This is the place to go for players looking to get the latest gear, better their game or learn more about America's fastest-growing sport.

Todd Ferrigno, owner of the Ultimate Pickleball Warehouse, is someone who fell in love with the game and said his goal was to make the ultimate paddle.

"My business brain took off, and I started researching paddles. And I realized that people were spending a lot of money on paddles that weren't really great for the money," said Ferrigno. "Essentially, you get into business to make money, but that's not really why I got into it. I just really want to help people get a good product, and I think we have done that."

Many vendors there have just started their businesses within the last five years and want to help grow the sport and make it easier for others to learn.

"When I got into pickleball ... I realized really quickly the game is a much shorter, faster game than tennis. And if I was told once, I was told 100 more times: 'You need shorter, more compact swings, keep your hands in front of you, make contact out in front of you,'" said Ken Kepple, CEO of VolleyBar. "I don't like doing practice. ... I like to play, and this is a device that you actually reinforce proper swing technique while you are out on the court playing the way you would normally play."

Multiple vendors are attending the convention but there are also events all weekend long, including an indoor tournament and a fashion show featuring well-known activewear lines.

Ticket prices start at $20 per day.