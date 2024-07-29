Watch Now
U.S. men's gymnastics team wins bronze at Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse specialist, sealed the deal for the U.S. team, scoring a 14.866.
"We’re providing funding for them to make a living off being a professional gymnast," said Coach Syque Caesar.
The U.S. men's gymnastics team won a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is the first medal for the U.S. men in gymnastics since 2008.

The U.S. entered Monday's event looking to improve off their fifth-place showing in qualifications, where the team had multiple errors.

In contrast, on Monday Team USA was mostly error-free, consistently hitting their routines, including on vault, floor exercise and finally on pommel horse.

Japan took home the gold and China claimed the silver.

