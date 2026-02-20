Palm Beach County photographer captures sports history in Milan

MILAN — While most of us watch the Winter Games from our couches, a Palm Beach County woman is seeing it all up close through the viewfinder of her camera.

Angel Adams, a Panthers fan who calls Palm Beach County home, is currently in Milan photographing the games professionally for Finland. This marks her third Olympics, giving her a rare insider view of the world's biggest sporting event.

Adams has built her career chasing moments worth capturing around the globe, developing a portfolio packed with international sporting events.

"It's exhilarating when you get that great picture. It's an amazing thing," Adams said.

Her journey began in Tokyo, which had no spectators due to COVID-19, followed by Paris and now Milan for her first Winter Games. That experience has helped build her expertise in Olympic photography.

WPTV watched her work the crowd ahead of the Canada-Finland men's hockey semifinals, locked in and waiting for moments both outside and inside the game.

"I have kind of a niche where they find a sport that I'm really good at and then they just keep sending me back and back and back, so now I'm on my like 6th, 7th or 8th hockey game," Adams said.

Hockey brought her one of her favorite shots of these games.

"The photo I got the other night, actually. Yesterday, the first game, the overtime goal, I got the goalie looking back, and the puck is here in the goal, it was just an amazing shot," Adams said.

This trip, she's shooting specifically for Finland, continuing a successful partnership from previous games.

"The Paris Olympics, I got a picture of the Finnish president that ran the next morning on the front page of every single paper in Finland," Adams said.

She's already making her mark on these Olympics as well.

"I made pictures of the day two days ago, so I was super excited about that, I was like yay," Adams said.

By day, Adams works full-time in education. But Olympic photography is more than a side job - it's her passion and a chance to document history one frame at a time.

"It's just really important that we get great shots for them, and then when we're not photographing for the Finnish, we're out photographing everything else because we want to get as much as we can to document this amazing event," Adams said.

This likely won't be her last Olympic assignment.

"It feels like once you're in the loop, you're in the loop, so pretty positive I'll be going to LA," Adams said.

On Saturday, she heads to the mountains to photograph mountaineering, a new Olympic sport. She says no photographer has ever captured it at the Games before, meaning she's not just documenting history - she may be setting the standard for how it's done.

