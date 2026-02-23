Florida Panthers rookie makes Winter Games debut in Milan days after NHL call-up

MILAN — Florida Panthers rookie Sandis Vilmanis experienced a dream scenario that most hockey players can only imagine: being called up to the NHL and named to a Winter Games team within days of each other.

In January, Vilmanis was called up to the Florida Panthers due to player injuries. Days later, he was named to Team Latvia's men's hockey team for the 2026 Winter Games in Milan.

Florida Panther Sandis Vilmanis reflects on competing for Latvia

"It was an amazing experience," Vilmanis said.

The turnaround was quick for the rookie left winger, who barely had time to unpack in Italy before making his Winter Games debut.

"It was awesome. In the beginning, when we met at the airport, it was already one of the best things ever to speak Latvian again and meet everyone," Vilmanis said.

Latvia opened against the United States, a team stacked with NHL talent. For Vilmanis, the first game meant facing off against his Florida Panthers teammate Matthew Tkachuk.

"It was maybe even the first shift I was with him on the one side of the faceoff," Vilmanis said. "That's kind of crazy that you know a guy like that and you play with him."

The rookie described the atmosphere as electric.

"Unbelievable feeling hearing the fans cheering in the stands. Being around those guys that you've looked up to to this day on the national team, it's just crazy you're playing with them right now," Vilmanis said.

His strategy remained simple: play the game that got him there.

"Doing my best, how I already play, that's why I'm there probably. I already played my game, and they liked it," Vilmanis said.

One of his best performances came against Germany, though he was disappointed not to find the back of the net during the tournament.

"A little upset I couldn't score in any of the games, but at least I had chances, and you know you're doing something right if you have them," Vilmanis said.

Beyond the ice, Vilmanis enjoyed the Italian culture and cuisine.

"We went to a couple of the restaurants, and the food was unbelievable. The food is another level," Vilmanis said.

The experience meant everything to him, especially with family watching from the stands.

"Spending time with them was awesome, too. I hopefully made them proud," Vilmanis said.

Now back in South Florida, Vilmanis carries valuable lessons from competing against the world's best players.

"Looking at those guys on the ice, it was crazy how fast they move the puck, and you get the experience to play against them, we just learned from that," Vilmanis said.

As he pivots his focus back to the regular season, the rookie remains determined to secure his spot on the Panthers roster.

"It's still unbelievable that I'm here and playing for Florida, and I'm still trying to prove myself and put my best on the ice there to try to stay on the roster," Vilmanis said.

