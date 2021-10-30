Watch
Sports

Actions

Panthers improve to 8-0-0 as Andrew Brunette wins coaching debut

Florida beats Detroit in first game without Joel Quenneville
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette (right) and assistant coach Derek MacKenzie (left) watch against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Detroit.
Florida Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette debut at Detroit Red Wings, Oct. 29, 2021
Posted at 12:55 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 00:56:12-04

Aleksander Barkov scored in overtime and the Florida Panthers — playing a day after coach Joel Quenneville resigned amid a sex scandal — beat Detroit 3-2 on Friday to run their season-opening winning streak to eight.

Quenneville, the second-winningest coach in NHL history, resigned Thursday, two days after being among those implicated for not responding swiftly to allegations by former Chicago player Kyle Beach of being sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Andrew Brunette, an assistant under Quenneville, directed the Panthers as interim coach.

The Panthers moved within two of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)