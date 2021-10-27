Watch
Sports

Actions

Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to meet

Ex-Blackhawks coach linked to report detailing sexual assault allegations involving former team
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jim Rassol/AP
Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville looks on from the bench during the first period of a game against the Colorado Avalanche, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, Oct. 21, 2021
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 15:45:08-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Panthers are rolling this season but coach Joel Quenneville being named in a report detailing how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled sexual assault allegations that an assistant on his staff sexually assaulted a player during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010 could derail Florida's hopes.

Quenneville was back on the ice with the Panthers on Wednesday.

He's going to sit with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, a meeting that'll probably determine his coaching future.

The Panthers believe they have a Stanley Cup contender and say that continues to be their focus.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)