Palm Beach Royals partner with Boys and Girls Club to grow pickleball in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach Royals and the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County teamed up at Conniston Middle School to introduce young players to pickleball.

WATCH BELOW: 'Our hope is that we can have a Boys and Girls club championship,' Chelsea Klein tells WPTV

Palm Beach Royals grow pickleball with Boys and Girls Club

The partnership aims to give kids more than just a casual introduction to the sport, it focuses on building real skills under the guidance of professional players.

"It's really being able to develop a skill set that's a proper you know not necessary going out here just winging it," Boys and Girls Club sports and wellness program manager Terrance Johnson said. "They get to learn from actual professionals and they're really good. I've actually played with them, so I know first hand."

Since their announcement as a professional team, the Palm Beach Royals have made growing the sport a priority.

"Just to grow the game and our hope is that we can have a Boys and Girls club championship and may the best team win," Palm Beach Royals director of operations Chelsea Klein said.

The young participants are already feeling the impact of having professional instruction.

"I feel like it's like really good," Boys and Girls Club member Samantha Perez said. "Before, we really had people who didn't know some of it. But now that we have people who know, I feel like it's better, and we could go faster."